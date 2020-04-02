Virat Kohli Singles Out IPL 2016 Knock As Most 'fun Innings' Of His 12-year Career So Far

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is the only batsman in IPL history to hit five hundreds in the tournament. Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in IPL history and has amazed and entertained fans with his stroke-filled displays with the bat. However, when quizzed about his most 'fun innings' on Thursday, Virat Kohli singled out his marathon century against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2016.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Reveals Who Had Nicknamed Him 'Cheeku' During A Live Chat With Kevin Pietersen

Virat Kohli centuries: RCB captain names century vs KXIP in 2016 as the most 'fun innings'

Speaking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, Virat Kohli has labelled his 50-ball 113 vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016 as his most 'fun innings'. The innings helped RCB amass a mammoth score of 211 in a rain-curtailed, must-win match. The hundred was Kohli's fourth in the IPL 2016 and the RCB captain won the Orange Cap for scoring 973 runs in the season, the most ever in an IPL season. What makes Virat Kohli's innings more special is the fact that the skipper had eight stitches in his hand yet he braved the odds to score a scintillating century.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Batting Partner And Its NOT Who You Think It Is; Read

Virat Kohli centuries: Watch Virat Kohli's scintillating century vs KXIP in IPL 2016

Virat Kohli centuries: RCB captain has most centuries in IPL history

RCB captain Virat Kohli has the most number of centuries in IPL history. After narrowly missing the mark on a couple of occasions in the past, Kohli scored his first century against the Gujarat Lions in the first RCB vs GL encounter of the IPL 2016 season. Kohli added three more in the same season, with Gujarat Lions again bearing the brunt of his blade, along with Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab. Kohli scored his fifth IPL hundred last season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Tells Kevin Pietersen That He Will Not Rest Until RCB Wins An IPL Title

IPL 2020 postponed: When will IPL 2020 start?

RCB fans will have to wait to see their captain Virat Kohli in action after the outbreak of coronavirus saw the IPL 2020 postponed. The IPL 2020 was slated to commence on March 29 but was pushed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus lockdown in the country. However, with the current situation concerning public health, the IPL 2020 is unlikely to start on April 15 and a call on the tournament is likely to be taken soon by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Believes Even Gautam Gambhir Deserved MOM Award In 2011 WC Final