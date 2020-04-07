Kevin Pietersen's 20th Test Ton Helps England Win Against Sri Lanka On Apr 7, 2012: Watch

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was one of the finest cricketers to have played for the country. The right-handed batsman was renowned for his fearless style of batting, who stepped up for the team when they needed him to do so more often than not. Back in 2012 when England toured Sri Lanka for a Test series, it was Kevin Pietersen's batting in both the innings that helped England win the second Test by 8 wickets and level the Test series 1-1.

Kevin Pietersen's knock vs Sri Lanka in 2012

After having bowled the home side out for just 275, England took control of the match and put on a score of 460 on the board thanks to half-centuries from skipper Andrew Strauss, Alaister Cook and Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, on the other hand, went on to score 151 runs to put his team in a strong position. In reply to England's huge total, Sri Lanka did manage their best to fight back only to put on 278 runs and set a target of 94 runs. In the end, once again Kevin Pietersen came to the rescue and scored a valuable 42 runs. He along with Alastair Cook guided England to a 8-wicket win. Here is an interesting snippet from the match which involved a Sri Lankan bowler complaining to the umpire after Pietersen hit a switch hit off him for a boundary.

Kevin Pietersen.



One of the most fascinating passages of test cricket i've seen.



The bowler refusing to bowl to @KP24 because of his masterful switch hit. Crowd don't like it!!!



Great viewing. Do not agree with Nick Knight on commentary! Smash that ball however you can! pic.twitter.com/fzAL05Z312 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 5, 2020

I still played it and went to 100 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 6, 2020

Kevin Pietersen stats

Some Kevin Pietersen stats continue to be impressive. The South African-born cricketer represented England in 104 Test matches and went on to score 8,181 runs at an average of 47.30 with 23 centuries and 35 scores of more than 50. Among his 23 tons, the 39-year-old’s century against India during the 2012-13 season in the Mumbai Test is considered to be his best by many.

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli Instagram discussion

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli recently were involved in Q and A session on Instagram discussing topics both on and off the field. Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli also spoke on several topics ranging from them playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well as improving India's fielding standards currently.

Kevin Pietersen reacts to PM Boris Johnson getting coronavirus

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared his thoughts about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson getting coronavirus in his tweet. Johnson was admitted to the ICU of St.Thomas Hospital in London. The tweet by Kevin Pietersen has become quite viral.