Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Wonderful Reply From PM Modi On 70th Birthday Wish

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, September 17. The Indian premier has been busy in leading India's fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the country. Narendra Modi also started PM Cares Fund to help the underprivileged and needy who have come under the wrath of the ungodly virus.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi 70th birthday: Mohanlal, Rajinikanth & others wish the veteran politician

Narendra Modi congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on parenthood

Meanwhile, as Narendra Modi turned 70, wishes poured in from each and every part of the country. Film stars, cricketers as well as fans took the opportunity to wish Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and wished the Indian Prime Minister.

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

In response, Narendra Modi acknowledged Virat Kohli's birthday wish and thanked him. Narendra Modi further congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for their parenthood. Modi also stated that he is sure they will be amazing parents.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi 70th birthday: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lead cricket fraternity's wishes for PM Narendra Modi

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

On August 27. Virat Kohli announced that he and wife Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Virat Kohli announced the 'good news' through his Instagram account as he shared a picture of him and Anushka Sharma where the Bollywood actor can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi 70th birthday: Delhi LG, CM wish PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

Virat Kohli is currently in the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2020 competition where he is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league from September 19. The IPL 2020 final is scheduled to be played on November 10 post which the RCB captain will directly fly to Australia for a long tour starting in December. Virat Kohli will be in Australia during the birth of his first child and it remains to be seen if the RCB captain chooses to stay with his wife or be on international duty.

Meanwhile, RCB players have been training vigorously since their arrival in the UAE. They have looked in good shape in their training sessions. The RCB players will be raring to play in the IPL 2020 and win their maiden title. According to the RCB team schedule, Virat Kohli's men will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture on September 21 in Dubai.

RCB players and squad list for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

RCB team schedule

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi 70th birthday: Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IMAGE COURTESY: PMO INDIA TWITTER