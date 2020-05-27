Virat Kohli Attempts '180 Degree Landings' For First Time In Workout Routine: Watch

With no cricket action taking place due to COVID-19, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself fit while staying at home. On Tuesday, Kohli shared a video in which he can be seen doing 180-degree landings and looking at the video, he already seems to be acing it.

Virat Kohli workout video

In the latest Virat Kohli workout video, the captain can be seen landing on his feet after jumping 180 degrees on his other foot. He captioned the video saying that it was his first shot at 180 degree landings and it is a top exercise.



My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 pic.twitter.com/HmtR05OlNW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2020

Recently, Virat Kohli shared a workout video on Instagram that impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers. In the earlier Virat Kohli workout video, Team India skipper can be seen doing a weightlifting drill. Along with the post, he also wrote “Earn it, don’t demand it” in the caption.

AB de Villiers, while commenting on Virat Kohli workout video, left a flushed face, thumbs up and a flexing of biceps emojis in the comments section. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are known to be good friends and have often shown respect for each other. Apart from posting a video of his workout video, Virat Kohli also took dig at Harbhajan Singh's workout video. Kohli wrote a hilarious comment stating that the building is shaking a bit.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers await IPL return with RCB

Virat Kohli is the skipper of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and had it not been for COVID-19 pandemic, he and AB de Villiers would have been playing in the IPL. The 13th edition of the cash-rich T20 league was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Virat Kohli house

Virat Kohli moved to Mumbai and bought himself a luxurious new home in the posh locality of Worli in 2016. But the new Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. His house has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion by 2020. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

