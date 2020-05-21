Parthiv Patel Claims RCB Nearly Bought Jasprit Bumrah After His Suggestion To Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite tasted glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

ALSO READ | Parthiv Patel: MS Dhoni made opportunities count, I wasn't 'unlucky' to play in his era says Parthiv Patel

As strong as their batting is, RCB's bowling hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning bowler within their ranks.

ALSO READ | Parthiv Patel reveals ex-CSK teammate Matthew Hayden nearly 'beat him up' in 2004

Parthiv Patel recalls time when he suggested RCB to buy Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking about RCB's bowling issues, India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel recalled the time when he told Virat Kohli about Jasprit Bumrah and that RCB should buy him. Parthiv Patel had recommended Virat Kohli to go for the Baroda pacer much before Mumbai Indians bought him. In a conversation with FanCode, Parthiv Patel said that he told Virat Kohli that Jasprit Bumrah is the guy and they should be picking him. He added but obviously, Mumbai Indians outwitted RCB in an IPL auction a few years ago, which made him go to the former.

ALSO READ | Parthiv Patel reveals Sourav Ganguly's advice that makes him hopeful for India comeback

Jasprit Bumrah, who made his IPL debut in 2013, turned out to be a match-winner for Mumbai Indians. In the next few years, he established himself as one of the leading bowlers in the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah has played 77 matches in the IPL and has wreaked havoc on many batsmen. He has bagged 82 wickets at an economy of 7.55.

In the IPL 2019, Bumrah had scalped 19 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.63. Courtesy his stunning IPL performances, Jasprit Bumrah also paved his way into the Indian team and since then there has been no looking back for the right-arm pacer as he has gone on to become India's leading bowler in all three formats.

ALSO READ | Parthiv Patel opens up on competition with MS Dhoni for 2007-08 Australia tour spot

IMAGE COURTESY: PARTHIV PATEL TWITTER