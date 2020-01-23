Virat Kohli Backs KL Rahul Over Rishabh Pant As India's First-choice T20I Wicketkeeper

The Indian cricket team are currently on a gruelling 40-day full-fledged tour to New Zealand between January 24 and March 4. The ‘Men in Blue’ recently thumped the visiting Australians 2-1 in a 3-match ODI series. After wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got injured midway in the series, KL Rahul kept wickets in the final two ODIs.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli backs KL Rahul as T20I wicketkeeper

KL Rahul impressed one-and-all with his abilities behind the stumps. Additionally, he also continued his fine run of form with the bat through some blistering knocks. Ahead of the upcoming contests, Indian captain Virat Kohli suggested that KL Rahul will keep wickets in the T20Is against New Zealand as well.

While speaking with the reporters, Virat Kohli praised KL Rahul’s all-round abilities by describing him as a “total team man”. He added that Rahul accepts any kind of role for the team and said that it’s wonderful to have someone who can bring balance to the side. Even though Rishabh Pant is fully recovered from his injury, Virat Kohli said that they will have KL Rahul behind the stumps for some more time.

NZ vs Ind 2020

After the upcoming T20I series, both teams will clash in a three-match ODI series between February 5 and February 11. The last time India and New Zealand contested an ODI was the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and co. lost that knockout encounter by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament. The ODIs will then be followed by two Test matches, which will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

