Virat Kohli Beats Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar To Top Twitter Engagement Charts For Oct

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has topped the October 2020 Twitter engagements charts among Indian cricketers. No other cricketer was even close to Kohli as he received over two million engagements (24,65,918) on the micro-blogging site. Not just that, the Bangalore skipper also topped the Indian sportspersons chart, finishing third in the list of all India Twitter engagements, behind only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

As per Twitter, while Narendra Modi received over 7 million (72,15,913) Twitter engagements, Rahul Gandhi got three million (35, 53,825) engagements in the month of October. Among cricketers, Suresh Raina secured the second spot with 1.9 million engagements despite not competing in this year’s IPL. Sachin Tendulkar took the third sport, followed by commentator Aakash Chopra and Harbhajan Singh respectively.

When it comes to the Twitter engagements outside cricket, veteran boxer Vijender Singh topped the charts with 4.27 lakh engagements. Dadi Chandro Tomar, on the other hand, secured the second spot, thanks to the movie “Saand Ki Aankh” where she was portrayed by actress Bhumi Pednekar. The third spot was taken by Saina Nehwal, followed by Babita Phogat and Jwala Gutta.

Virat Kohli nominated for ICC’s Awards of the Decade

Apart from topping the October 2020 Twitter engagements charts among Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli was also nominated for ICC’s Awards of the Decade. Kohli’s fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and other cricketers like Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) were also nominated for this accolade.

The Indian cricket team captain has also been nominated in the ICC Test Player of the Decade and ICC T20I Player of the Decade categories.

Virat Kohli has been nominated for:



ICC Player of the Decade

ICC ODI Player of the Decade

ICC Test Player of the Decade

ICC T20I Player of the Decade



The only player to feature in all categories. pic.twitter.com/TjX03ZqVLa — bet365 (@bet365) November 24, 2020

On the work front, the Indian cricket team will resume international cricket after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virat Kohli's men will begin the tour with a 3-match ODI series starting on November 27 in Sydney. The team has already touched base in Australia and training under bio-secure conditions in Sydney.

