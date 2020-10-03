Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's Chennai Future Over? Duo Removed From Team's Website

Prior to the launch of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, Chennai veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh made themselves unavailable for the tournament citing personal reasons. While there were earlier reports of a possible rift between Suresh Raina and the franchise, the cricketer himself clarified on social media that everything is normal between the two. However, in the latest development, the Chennai franchise has removed the names of both Suresh Raina as well as Harbhajan Singh from their official website.

Suresh Raina wishes MS Dhoni and co luck and success for Dream11 IPL 2020

Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! 💪 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/G48ybhcbYR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 19, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Innings Draws Bollywood Reactions; KRK Gets Flak For Trolling Veteran

Dream11 IPL 2020: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh omitted from Chennai’s players' list

On Thursday, October 1, Chennai removed both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh from their official website and reportedly began the process of ending their contractual relationship with the two. The cricketers signed deals with Chennai ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament which were due to expire with the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Moreover, during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window, both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh were retained by the franchise for ₹11 crore ($2.1 million) and ₹2 crore ($280,400) respectively.

Even though they were retained for the aforementioned amounts, both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will not be receiving their Dream11 IPL 2020 salary as confirmed by team’s CEO himself. While speaking with InsideSport, Kasi Viswanathan said “players will only be paid” if they are playing. He added that since Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh made themselves unavailable for the season, they “won’t be paid”.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Analyses Chennai's Performance After A Close Loss Against Hyderabad

With Chennai removing Raina’s and Harbhajan’s names from their official website, it means that both players are also likely to remain out of the franchise for the next two years. Furthermore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to cancel the mega auction of the 2021 edition later this year. The decision would mean that both cricketers might end up missing another season of the IPL.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

Also Read | Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 Squad and Schedule, To Take On Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.