Virat Kohli Breaks Tiger Pataudi's 51-yr Record To Achieve Sizeable Feat Versus Australia

Virat Kohli added yet another feather in his cap during the ongoing first Test match at the Adelaide Oval as he became the Indian skipper with most runs against Australia in red-ball cricket. He has surpassed the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to achieve this feat.

Milestone Alert for Virat Kohli

Virat had scored a vital half-century and steadied the Indian ship in the first innings after the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara and it was during this knock that he surpassed the late Nawab of Pataudi's milestone. Kohli has now amassed 851 runs in 10 matches as captain against Australia that includes four centuries and a couple of half-centuries while Pataudi had scored 829 runs in 11 Tests while leading India from the front that included eight fifties and a solitary ton.

MK Pataudi had held this record for more than five decades i.e. 51 long years to be precise.

A poor call from Rahane brings an end to Kohli's stellar knock

This happened on the final ball of the 77th over that was bowled by Nathan Lyon. The offie had bowled a floated one around off stump as Ajinkya Rahane who was on strike pushed it towards mid-off and called for a quick single as Kohli obliged but by the time he was halfway down the wicket, he was sent back by his vice-captain but it was too late by then as Josh Hazlewood had already collected the ball and handed it over to Lyon who did not waste time in dislodging the bails at the non-strikers' end. It was a huge blow for India and a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts as a gutted Kohli walked back to the pavilion for a superb 74.

This was arguably the turning point of the first innings as the visitors lost the plot in no time as they were reduced to 233/6 at stumps on Day 1 and when play resumed on the second day, the Indians could only add 11 runs to their overnight score and were bundled out for 244. Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies with figures of 4/53 whereas, Cummins finished with figures of 3/48.

