Image: BCCI/ Disney Hostar
No one dared to speak to Virat Kohli when he is in the midst of a serious conversation and a member of the backroom staff was the subject of Virat's reaction as he brought in food for the batsman. The 34-year-old was seen having a conversation with coach Rahul Dravid when the staff appeared with the food. The batsman was pretty amused and netizens have now started reacting to the video which has gone viral.
The incident happened at the end of Day 2 after Virat Kohli was given out in a controversial manner as he looked to be on course towards a big score. Debutants Matthew Kuhnemann struck on his pads and umpire Nithin Menon took no time to raise his finger. Kohli referred to the third umpire Richard Illingworth for a review as he thought there was an inside edge. But due to the absence of substantial evidence, he didn't feel the need to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.
Kohli was pretty miffed with the decision and was having a conversation with his coach when the food arrived for him. Fans are now hilariously claiming that the player might have had 'Chole Bhature' in the lunch. Social media erupted with reactions as Virat once again hogged the limelight with his reactions.
