Virat Kohli Speaks To Nitin Menon At The End Of Day 2 After Controversial Dismissal; WATCH

Australia ended day 2 of the second Test against India of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at 61/1 as they lead by 62 runs in the second innings. In reply to Australia's first-innings score of 263, Team India were bowled out for 262 after an early top-order collapse on Day 2.

Day 2 didn't start well for Team India as top batsmen like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja tried to handle the India innings after the early damage. Kohli and Jadeja had a good partnership but soon the partnership broke and Jadeja was dismissed by Todd Murphy.

Virat Kohli talks to Nitin Menon; Watch

Kohli sahab gaaliya dene phuch gye aate hi menon ko pic.twitter.com/WIxaO2SEOB — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 18, 2023

Virat Kohli tried to hold the innings from one end but he was also given out by a controversial decision. Virat was not happy with umpire Nitin Menon's decision as in the DRS as well the ball was near the bat and it looked like he had edged the ball before hitting the pad. The benefit of doubt went to the bowler and Virat was given out.

A video is now going viral on social media where Virat is seen talking to umpire Nitin Menon. It looks like Virat is talking to Nitin Menon regarding his controversial decision.

If we talk about the match, Team India had a bad start with the bat as the top four batsmen were dismissed early by the Australian spinners. The middle and the lower order batsmen tried to handle the India innings but no one except R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel was able to stay at the crease.

Axar Patel and R Ashwin added over hundred runs for the 8th wicket and got their team close to Australia's score. At last Team India were bowled out for 262 giving Australia a narrow lead of 1 run.

Travis Head and Usman Khawaja came out to open for Australia as Khawaja was soon dismissed by Ashwin. Australia ended Day 2 at 61/1 as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are at the crease. Australia lead by 62 runs at the end of day 2.

Team India are already 1-0 up in the series and with the 2nd Test evenly poised, Team India would look to win the match and put another step forward in winning the series.