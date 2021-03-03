Virat Kohli Captures Life's Special Moments After Reaching 100 Million IG Followers: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli created history on Monday as he became the first Indian to cross the 100 million followers mark on Instagram. The dynamic cricketer has managed to beat the likes of actors Priyanka Chopra (60.8 million), Shraddha Kapoor (58.1 million), Deepika Padukone (53.3 million), Alia Bhatt (51 million) and Akshay Kumar (48.3 million) to reach the 100 million milestone.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma betters Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav for MASSIVE Indian batting feat

Virat Kohli Instagram followers cross 100 million mark, cricketer thanks fans for the love

On Wednesday, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a compilation video featuring some of his best photos on the Facebook-owned social media platform. The Indian skipper also posted a heart-warming caption where he thanked his followers for all the love they have showered upon him. Kohli wrote, "You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love. Thank you 100 million #instafam."

Notably, just like his batting and captaincy records where he beats his rivals by massive margins, Kohli has trounced second-placed Priyanka Chopra by almost 40 million followers. The Bollywood actor has 60.8 million followers on Instagram. It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, the cricketer was lagging behind Chopra in the race to reach 100 million followers. However, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers saw a massive surge as he overtook the actor more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Hindi film industry's stocks take a dip.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli remains on course to smash records, sets eyes on final India-England Test

Virat Kohli centuries

The Virat Kohli centuries tally is at 70 at the moment, which is third in the all-time list after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around INR 196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around INR 900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth INR 1700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-endorsed Indian brand to follow Dream11 and BYJU'S for top ICC partnership

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is INR 7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around INR 24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns INR 17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first glimpse of their daughter last month. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as ‘Vamika.’ Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as some beautiful balloons completed the setting.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli becomes household name for first time with U-19 World Cup win on Mar 2, 2008

DISCLAIMER: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.