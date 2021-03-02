Virat Kohli-endorsed Indian Brand To Follow Dream11 And BYJU'S For Top ICC Partnership

With over 100 million followers now on Instagram, it is no surprise to see Virat Kohli endorse the biggest brands of India. One of the latest brands to be endorsed by Kohli is Himalaya, which is expected to announce a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) soon. As per reports, it is believed that the ICC is attempting to make the most of the ever-growing Indian market by announcing partnerships with various brands ahead of the upcoming World Cups scheduled in India. Prior to Himalaya, the ICC struck deals with the likes of BYJU'S and Dream11.

ICC turning to India for sponsorship after BYJU'S India cricket deal

After announcing a multi-year partnership with India's BYJU'S earlier last month, ICC will soon be announcing a partnership with the Himalaya Drug company according to InsideSport. As a part of the deal, Himalaya's products are expected to get visibility during various ICC events. ICC is expected to grow its Indian list of sponsors as two of the three upcoming World Cups are scheduled to be hosted by India. India will host the ICC T20 World Cup in October 2021 and the ODI World Cup in 2023. Other ICC sponsors and partners include the likes of Dream11, Nissan, MRF Tyres, Emirates and various others.

Virat Kohli endorses Himalaya

Alongside the Indian cricketing captain, Virat Kohli, Himalaya is also endorsed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rishabh Pant. With the help of endorsements such as Himalaya, the Virat Kohli net worth stands to be at $25 million as per Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Athletes list in 2020. As a result, he is now the 66th highest-paid athlete in the world.

Virat Kohli becomes most popular Indian

After completing over 100 million followers on Instagram, the 'King of Cricket' has now become the 'King of Social Media'. Kohli is the first Asian personality and the first cricketer to accomplish this feat. As far as active athletes around the world are concerned, Kohli is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (266 million), Lionel Messi (187 million) and Neymar (147 million).

IPL 2021

Although the BCCI has not confirmed the dates, as per media reports it is believed that the much-awaited IPL 2021 season is scheduled between April 11 and June 6 this year. Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend their title by winning a sixth title this season. Last year, Rohit Sharma's side beat the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, the biggest concern for BCCI is to find feasible locations to host the upcoming IPL 2021 matches. With COVID-19 cases on the surge in Mumbai, it is expected that Mumbai will not host any of the IPL games. It is believed that Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are among the potential venues for hosting this season's IPL.

