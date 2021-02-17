Virat Kohli Caught With Odd Expression During Chennai Test, Amused Netizens Make Memes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is pretty eloquent on the field and never shies away from expressing his emotions. From complaining about things he does not appreciate to celebrating wildly, the cricketer has always been extremely expressive with his actions, which is why he is often caught giving some hysterical expressions. Another example of the same was seen in the recent Test match in Chennai.

Virat Kohli memes take internet by storm after commanding Chennai win

An image of Kohli has once again gone viral where his expression has stolen the show. In the photo, it seems like Kohli is looking at something which has left him disgusted. Naturally, like all his funny expressions in the past, this too caught the eye of the memers as they got creative and ran a meme riot. Here's a look at Virat Kohli memes.

Rancho or farhan, Raju ki maa ka belan dekhne ke baad: pic.twitter.com/VaAXdm7Nq3 — Mojo (@Singhlicious) February 16, 2021

When you listen your recorded voice: pic.twitter.com/nwjxfXzvFf — Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) February 16, 2021

Thinking about all the life decision I made: pic.twitter.com/PzVhHAnsPd — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 16, 2021

Boys when their parents force them to go school on "Rakshabandhan" - pic.twitter.com/s5tNhkgyWX — The he-who-must-not-be-named (@dankstinger) February 16, 2021

When you say 'bas aadha cup chai dena' and they actually give you aadha cup chai pic.twitter.com/f5xdKE7hTr — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test of the India vs England Test series 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The commanding win has helped India draw the series level at 1-1 with two games to go. The India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

Virat Kohli career stats

The Virat Kohli career stats are simply astonishing. Kohli has featured in 89 Test matches and has amassed 7,463 runs at a brilliant average of 52.9. The right-hander has also scored 12040 and 2928 runs in 251 ODIs and 85 T20Is respectively. Notably, at the age of 32 itself, Virat Kohli has hit as many as 70 centuries and 109 half-centuries in international cricket.

The Virat Kohli centuries count include the 43 tons he has scored in the format which puts him second in the list of most centuries in ODIs. Kohli also has 27 centuries in the longest format of the game. Notably, Kohli is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

DISCLAIMER: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

