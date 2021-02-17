R Ashwin's Wife Has Epic Tweet For All-rounder Shutting Up Chennai Test Pitch Critics

It became imperative for Team India to come up with a spirited performance after their underwhelming outing in the India vs England Test series opener. The hosts made a thumping comeback and registered a clinical 317-run victory against an in-form England side. R Ashwin's contribution was instrumental in India clinching the contest. While many cricket pundits expressed their apprehensions regarding the tricky wicket at Chennai, R Ashwin's wife shut them up with an epic response.

Ashwin wife: Prithi Ashwin targets Chennai Test pitch critics

Playing on his home ground, R Ashwin came up with exceptional performance, with both bat and ball, to give India an edge over their opponents in the crucial encounter. The veteran off-spinner once again starred with the ball and claimed a memorable five-wicket haul during England's first innings. The player backed it up with a sensational century with the bat as well.

ALSO READ | Sehwag Takes A Jibe At England After Complaints Of Chepauk Pitch As Action Moves To Motera

A lot was spoken about the wicket at the Chepauk, and a certain section of the cricket fraternity also had blasted the rank turner. The visitors found it challenging to score runs against India's potent spin attack and it was also not easy for the home team. However, it was Ashwin who once again proved his mettle with the bat and countered the English spinners effectively on the spin-friendly wicket, raking in his fifth Test century in the process.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

Prithi Ashwin is known to be an avid follower of the game and also has the tendency to share her thoughts on Twitter while relishing a match. She made headlines with her savage tweets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and she is back in the limelight for the actions on the micro-blogging site. She took to the micro-blogging site when Ashwin was batting brilliantly at the crease and wrote how the 34-year-old was trolling the Chennai pitch critics with his dynamic knock.

R Ashwin scored a fabulous century under challenging conditions and scored a vital 106 from 148 balls. Moreover, he also orchestrated a stunning 96-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, to help India take an unassailable lead. Apart from Prithi Ashwin, Sunil Gavaskar also was not pleased with people criticizing the wicket used for the India vs England 2nd Test match.

Mindset ðŸ‘Š

Changed batting approach ðŸ‘Œ

The backstory to return to his batting form ðŸ‘



Don't miss this special chat as man of the moment @ashwinravi99 speaks to #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli - by @RajalArora. @Paytm #INDvENG



Watch the full interview ðŸŽ¥ ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/cLihn0nLEm pic.twitter.com/Pes1IsFTVF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Believes He Has 'realistic' Chance Of Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2021

R Ashwin Test wickets

The bowler has been monumental in India's success in the longer format in recent years. The R Ashwin Test wickets tally is a testimony to the player's significant contribution. Having played 76 Test matches, the bowler has picked up 394 wickets. R Ashwin has 29 fifers and 7 ten-wicket hauls to his name in the longer format.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Might Be Rested For Upcoming Limited-overs Series Against England

Image source: R Ashwin Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.