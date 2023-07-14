Virat Kohli Celebrates After Hitting First Boundary In 81 Balls, Video Breaks The Internet

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their two-match series in Dominica. The Men in Blue dominated the proceedings with just two wickets down for 312 runs at stumps on Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scored a century each to help India extend its lead over the Windies. India finished the day with a 162-run lead. Jaiswal is still intact at an unbeaten score of 143, while Virat Kohli was 36 off 96 balls before the umpires called it a day. The dup will resume batting for India on Day 3 of the match.

Virat Kohli celebrates his first boundary of the innings

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who came in to bat after the dismissal of Shubman Gill, celebrated his first boundary of the innings, leaving commentators in splits. Kohli, who had faced 80 balls till then and was batting at 25, hit his first boundary of the day in the 109th over off Jomel Warrican's bowling. After sending the ball to the ropes, Kohli was seen punching in the air as his boundary also helped India breach the 300-run mark in the first innings.

The video of Kohli celebrating his first boundary of the day is going viral on various social media platforms. One user went as far as to call it the moment of the day.

The way Virat Kohli was celebrating his first boundary after 80 balls would be the moment of the day for me.🤍pic.twitter.com/x3UmrYumrs — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023

Earlier, Kohli completed 8,500 runs in Test cricket. He took 186 innings to reach the mark. With this, Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket, surpassing the legendary Virender Sehwag. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and VVS Laxman are ahead of Kohli on the list.

As far as the match is concerned, India are looking good to win and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Earlier, India bowled the Windies out for just 150 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin registering his 33rd five-wicket haul.

