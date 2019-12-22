Kevin Pietersen Takes A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar After Kesrick Williams Went Unsold

Kevin Pietersen leaves no stone unturned whenever he gets an opportunity to have fun on social media. Lately, he took a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar. For those unaware, this was with reference to one of Manjrekar's tweet that he had posted last week where he had recommended West Indian pacer Kesrick Williams' name in the IPL Auctions.

READ: CSK pays heartfelt tribute to Thala Dhoni on completing 15 years in international cricket

Kevin Pietersen makes fun of Sanjay Manjrekar

After West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran had played a stellar knock of a 64-ball 89, Sanjay Manjrekar took to the micro-blogging site and appreciated the southpaw.

However, Kevin Pietersen who did not get any response from Manjrekar about his last week's tweet decided to have some fun. KP took to social media and asked the cricketer-turned-commentator about how did Kesrick Williams go in the auctions. Read the tweet here.

How did Williams go in auction?! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 22, 2019

The netizens had a gala time after the former English skipper had made his presence felt from nowhere. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Shami reminds me of Marshall: Gavaskar compliments 2019 ODIs' highest wicket-taker

KP & Manjrekar's mixed thoughts about Kesrick Williams

It had all started when Sanjay Manjrekar had recommended Kesrick Williams' name in the recently concluded IPL Auctions. He had urged that one must go for Kesrick Williams as he reckoned that the Caribbean cricketer is perfect for IPL conditions.

Kevin Pietersen was not on the same page with the veteran commentator and after having read his tweet, the ex- English cricketer wrote that he completely disagreed with the former Mumbai batsman and added that Kesrick Williams is not good enough and has nothing special apart from his celebration.

Kesrick Williams' name was put up in the IPL 2020 Auctions at a base price of Rs.50 lakh. Unfortunately, none of the teams showed any interest in him and he went unsold whereas, some of his Caribbean team-mates were brought for a huge amount by a couple of franchises.

READ: Bring back Dhoni', echo netizens as they crib about Pant's missed opportunities

WATCH: Debutant Navdeep Saini sends Roston Chase packing with a picture-perfect yorker