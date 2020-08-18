Virat Kohli Completes 12 Years In International Cricket: Netizens Pay Tribute To Cricketer

On August 18, 2008, Virat Kohli made his debut for the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli had come into the side having led India to a U-19 World Cup victory in Malaysia. With the RCB captain completing 12 years in international cricket on Tuesday, several fans and members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to celebrate the cricketer's career.

Virat Kohli debut

Virat Kohli made his debut for India at the senior level in 2008, when the batsman was part of the side that toured Sri Lanka. The RCB batsman had interestingly opened the batting on his debut in the absence of seasoned campaigners Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, with his partner being his Delhi senior Gautam Gambhir.

However, Virat Kohli on his debut scored just 12 runs off 22 balls. The player, who spent 33 minutes at the crease, as dismissed as he was trapped LBW by Nuwan Kulasekara. The batsman’s debut for India ended in a losing cause as well, as Sri Lanka won the match by 8 wickets in a dominating victory.

Fans react to Kohli milestone

As Virat Kohli completed 12 years in international cricket on Tuesday, his IPL team RCB took to social media to celebrate the occasion as well. Sharing a poster featuring different moments from the RCB captain’s career, the team’s social media handles mentioned that Virat Kohli has evolved from an ambitious cricketer to one of the best batsmen the game has ever seen. Virat Kohli will next be seen leading RCB in the IPL 2020, as the batsman seeks to end the team’s drought and guide them to their first title.

Several other fans paid their tributes to Virat Kohli as well. Cricket enthusiasts shared several records held by the cricketer to celebrate the occasion, using the hashtag #12YearsofViratKohli to make their posts. Many fans also mentioned the cricketer’s outstanding record while chasing totals, sharing their favourite memories from the best Virat Kohli chases. Supporters of the RCB captain also took to Twitter to share clips of the best shots played by Virat Kohli, while another fan created a collage of his favourite knocks played by the cricketer.

Kohli centuries stats

Another fan while paying his tribute to Virat Kohli’s international career mentioned how the cricketer will soon break the records held by Sachin Tendulkar. Currently, Virat Kohli has 43 centuries to his name and is just six centuries away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record. The player also has 27 Test centuries to his name in international cricket.

