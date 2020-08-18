When Kohli, Jadeja, Sreesanth Were At The Receiving End Of Dhoni's Sarcasm; Watch Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket over the weekend, taking the world of cricket by surprise. During his playing days, the Ranchi-born player was known for his finishing abilities and for displaying some smart wicketkeeping skills behind the stumps. Apart from his agile wicketkeeping and taking smart DRS calls, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was also known for his sarcastic and humorous remarks, many of which were caught by the stump mic.

To commemorate the MS Dhoni retirement occasion, here is a look at some of his best bits behind the stumps when his own teammates like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were at the receiving end of his sarcastic remarks.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer’s best bits behind the stumps featuring Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

During one of the ODIs from England’s tour to India in 2013, the then Indian captain MS Dhoni brought Virat Kohli to bowl. Kohli, who was 24 at the time, immediately made an impact with the ball by sending Craig Kieswetter back to the pavilion. After getting the wicket, the then youngster erred in his line and length by trying different variations. MS Dhoni immediately walked up to him and comically said: “Jitna bola hai utna kar, bowler mat bann” (Do what you are being told, don’t try to be a bowler).

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

During a Test match against New Zealand in 2014, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja was leaking runs while bowling to a well-settled pair of Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling. MS Dhoni then instructed him to bowl at off-stumps with a hilarious remark. The wicketkeeper said “Jaddu, thoda off mein daal. Pujara ko udhar taali bajane nahi rakha hai” (Jadeja bowl on the off stump. Pujara is not standing there to clap).

MS Dhoni and S Sreesanth

New Zealand toured India in 2010 for three Tests and five ODIs. During the Test series, MS Dhoni asked Sreesanth to move a bit squarer while setting the field for Pragyan Ojha. However, the pacer missed his skipper’s direction to which the Indian captain said: “Oye Sree girlfriend nahi hai udhar, idhar aaja thoda” (Sreesanth your girlfriend is not there, please come a little squarer).

Image credits: BCCI Twitter