Virat Kohli Congratulates Sachin Tendulkar On Winning Laureus Sporting Moment Award

It was back in 2011 that India's greatest cricket player Sachin Tendulkar played his final World Cup and it was the host nation India that lifted the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium after beating Sri Lanka in the final. As the whole nation celebrated the triumph, Sachin Tendulkar's dream was finally fulfilled and he was lifted on shoulders by teammates as they took a lap of honour. 9 years down the line, the iconic moment was voted as the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years.

Laureus Sports Awards: Virat Kohli wishes Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli, who was also the part of the victorious side, took to Twitter and congratulated the Master Blaster for the award that was given to him. He wrote -

Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. 🇮🇳 @BCCI @sachin_rt https://t.co/cWOfAuBB6i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2020

Laureus Sports Awards: Sachin Tendulkar remembers the iconic moment

While accepting the award in Berlin on Monday, Tendulkar said that iconic moments like these are reminders of "how powerful a sport is" and the magic it brings to lives. Speaking about the iconic moment, Tendulkar said that the feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. Sachin Tendulkar opined that the win was a rare occasion which saw the entire country celebrating and there were no mixed opinions about it.

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Laureus Sports Awards past winners

Apart from the Master Blaster, many other legendary sportspersons have gone on to win this award. They include the likes of the legendary golfer Tiger Woods, F1 legend Michael Schumacher, lightning-fast sprinter, Usain Bolt, the terrific trio of world tennis i.e. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic etc.

Roger Federer has won this award five times. In fact, he had won it on four straight occasions between 2005 to 2008. Federer's competitor Novak Djokovic is the second-highest recipient of this award. He had won it last year as well. In the women's category, legendary tennis star Serena Williams has received this award the maximum number of times. She has won the awards four times in the years 2003, 2010, 2016 and 2018 respectively.

