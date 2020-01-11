Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 'Shoulders Of A Nation' In Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 list

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. The moment is titled Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation, a reference to the Indian cricket team's 2011 World Cup triumph. In his sixth attempt at the World Cup nearly nine years ago, Tendulkar became a part of a victorious team.

READ: BOOM! Jasprit Bumrah registers himself as India's leading wicket-taker in T20s

The Award

The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 public vote, which gives fans the opportunity to choose one of the winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards. In Berlin on February 17, the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honor the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, celebrate the power of sport in transforming the lives of young people around the world and, through this campaign, award the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years. The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way.

This campaign shortlists 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world. The Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 public vote will celebrate the transformational power of sport and reinforce Laureus' 20th-anniversary message -- 'Sport Unites Us'. With three knock-out rounds, the top-20 moments will be whittled down to 10 and then five, with the top-five moments going head-to-head, with one moment ultimately crowned the winner of Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020. The voting takes place between January 10 and February 16, with the winner being announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on February 17 in Berlin.

READ: Four-day Tests will increase injury risk for fast bowlers: Misbah-ul-Haq

The previous winners

Apart from the Master Blaster, many other legendary sportspersons have gone on to win this award. They include the likes of the legendary golfer Tiger Woods, F1 legend Michael Schumacher, lightning-fast sprinter, Usain Bolt, the terrific trio of world tennis i.e. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, etc. Roger Federer has won this award five times. In fact, he had won it on four straight occasions between 2005 to 2008. Federer's competitor Novak Djokovic is the second-highest recipient of this award. He had won it last year as well. In the women's category, legendary tennis star Serena Williams has received this award the maximum number of times. She has won the awards four times in the years 2003, 2010, 2016 and 2018 respectively.

READ: Kaif calls Rahul Dravid an 'inspiration, role model & legend' on his 47th birthday

READ: NK vs CTB Dream11 team prediction, top picks, squad and team news

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: Associated Press)