Virat Kohli Copies Shubman Gill In THIS Remarkable Way During England Test Series

Virat Kohli’s poor run of form continues as the Indian captain was dismissed for a duck on Day 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Arriving at the crease at 40-2, the right-handed batsman made his way back to the pavilion without troubling the bowlers after he nicked one behind off the bowling of Ben Stokes. Remarkably, Virat Kohli’s scores in the ongoing series are quite identical to those of Indian opener Shubman Gill.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Clears Air On His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli On Day 1 Of Ahmedabad Test

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill out for ducks to continue summer routine

Both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have posted identical scores throughout India’s home series against England. In the first Test of the series at Chennai, the two batsmen scored in double digits in the first innings and slammed their respective half-centuries in the next. In the second Test at the same venue, Kohli and Gill scored ducks in the first innings and reached double digits in the second as India romped through England with a 317-run win.

In the Ahmedabad leg of the Test tour, Shubman Gill scored 11 while captain Kohli scored 27 in the first innings of the third Test. In the ongoing series-decider, the two cricketers continued their month-long tradition by registering their second respective ducks of the series. As of now, Gill has scored 119 runs across seven innings in the series while the Indian captain has aggregated 172 runs in the same number of innings.

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal's Serious Post Becomes Laughathon Courtesy Jimmy Neesham's EPIC Troll

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At stumps on Day 2, India reached 294-7 from 94 overs. With tail-enders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel at the crease, the hosts are leading the visitors by 89 runs. Earlier, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Ben Stokes, who also claimed the wicket of Rohit Sharma. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England as he claimed figures of 3-40 from 20 overs. For India, Rishabh Pant scored 101 to notch up his third Test ton.

Also Read | 'Why Do We Give Importance To Them?': Sunil Gavaskar On Foreigners Criticizing Pitches In India

For India vs England 4th Test live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Has Only One Innings To Shatter HUGE Steve Smith Test Record In Ahmedabad Game

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.