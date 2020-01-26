Kapil Dev Says It Will Be 'India's Loss' When MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To The Game

Kapil Dev said that it will be a huge blow for India once the legendary cricketer and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hangs up his boots from international cricket. During a recent interview, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has served the country so well for so many years. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev mentioned that Dhoni has to retire one day and that will be sooner rather than later.

The former all-rounder also added that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has to go at some point of time. At the same time, Kapil also said that since MSD is not playing any matches at the moment, he has no clue as to when Dhoni is going to come out and say he has had enough. The 'Haryana Hurricane' then said that it will be India's loss whenever MS Dhoni calls it a day.

'Team India still needs Dhoni': Suresh Raina

Amidst MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours, his former Team India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina said that the Indian team still requires the former skipper’s services. While speaking with a leading daily, Raina said that MS Dhoni is still looking fit and he has been training hard ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

He also added that it is good to see MS Dhoni spending some time with his family. According to Raina, Dhoni will bid adieu to international cricket “without making a big fuss”. He concluded by saying MS Dhoni will probably be visiting Chennai during the first week of IPL for further preparations.