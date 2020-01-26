KL Rahul Anchors Yet Another Successful Run-chase As India Clinch 7-wicket Win In 2nd T20

Once again, opener KL Rahul anchored a successful run-chase for India, leading from the front with yet another fifty-plus run knock as the Men in Blue went up 2-0 in the series. Chasing a fairly low total of 133, India lost two early wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The second T20 at the Eden Park started off looking like a high-scoring fest but settled to be a low-scorer and a game that tested the batsmen, given its unpredictable conditions. However, the ever-ready KL Rahul and India's number four Shreyas Iyer comfortably guided India to their second win against New Zealand.

KL Rahul - India's ever-consistent batsman

Consistency could just have another word and it can be none other than KL Rahul. The spectacular opener scored his 11th T20 fifty to help India cross the line in the run-chase in the 2nd T20. Rahul remained unbeaten at 57 runs off 50 deliveries and had smashed three fours and two sixes in the innings. Shreyas Iyer, who registered a fifty-run plus partnership with KL Rahul, provided the stage for the opener to accelerate while he settled and took over once he found fine touch. Shreyas Iyer's knock of 44 runs came off 33 deliveries and was laced with three huge sixes and one four. Shivam Dube finished the match off in style for India with a huge six over long-on, helping India clinch yet another win.

Third consecutive fifty for KL Rahul in T20Is!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/chK3xMvnFy — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2020

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's explosive batting powers India to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I 💥



🇮🇳 now lead the series 2-0!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/fQY3JgfXjp — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2020

Bowlers struggle, batsmen try making amends

The conditions at Eden Park tested every player from both sides, with the batsmen struggling to go big. The bowlers, on the other hand, found the conditions to be helpful to them, if not in their favour. Among the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were the economical ones while the others were taken on by the Kiwi batsmen. Ravindra Jadeja picked up two imp[ortant scalps in the innings, while Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur added one wicket each to their name. The Kiwi bowlers on the other hand, struck two early blows, as they got rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the run-chase. However, they did not have an answer to stop the duo of KL Rahul-Shreyas Iyer and lost the match ultimately with 15 balls to spare.

