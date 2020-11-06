Mumbai Bowling Coach Shane Bond Opens Up On Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Best T20 Fast Bowler

Mumbai bowling coach Shane Bond heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, terming the pacer as the "best T20 fast bowler in the world". Bumrah broke Delhi's backbone during their stiff run chase of 201 in Qualifier 1 that was played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. The premier pacer got the prized wicket of Marcus Stoinis for 65. He finished with figures of 4/14 from his four overs at an economy rate of 3.50.

'It's a privilege to watch': Shane Bond

"Jasprit, it's a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work," Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

Back-to-back final appearances for Mumbai

The title-holders were put in to bat by Delhi skipper after the coin had landed in his favor and at 101/4 in the 13th over, it appeared that Mumbai would struggle to get to a decent total. However, Ishan Kishan had other ideas as he took the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners and was also supported by Hardik Pandya (37*). He ended up scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 55 at a strike rate of 188.33, including four boundaries and three maximums as the defending champions finished their innings at 200/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were never really there in the run chase as they lost three important wickets before the second over without troubling the scorers. The middle-order duo of Marcus Stoinis (65) & Axar Patel (42) showed some resistance with a 71-run stand for the sixth wicket. However, the writing was on the wall as they failed to catch up with the required run rate. Eventually, Iyer & Co. were restricted to 143/8 as the defending champions registered an emphatic win by 57 runs to secure a final berth for the sixth time. Meanwhile, it is also Mumbai's second straight final appearance as well.

Delhi on the other hand will get another chance to make amends. They will face the winner of Friday's Eliminator between southern rivals Hyderabad and Bangalore in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final. The tournament decider will be played in Dubai next Tuesday i.e. November 10.

