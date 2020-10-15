Virat Kohli Becomes First Captain To Publicly Demand For Reviews On Wides And Full Tosses

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 31st match of the tournament as Bangalore will be taking on Punjab at the high-scoring Sharjah venue. Ahead of the upcoming game, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli called for the need of reviews for wides and no-balls for waist-high full tosses. According to Kohli, a captain must have the ability to review such extras in important matches.

Also Read | KL Rahul Comes Up With Sweet Response To Virat Kohli's Troll In Latest 'Coffee' Post

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli demands more reviews in matches

While speaking with Punjab captain KL Rahul on a top sports apparel brand's Instagram account, Virat Kohli said that as a captain, he wants to have the ability to review for wides and no-balls. The Bangalore skipper further said that such calls can be made wrongly by on-field umpires, which could then impact the outcome of the game. Virat Kohli added that in high-profile tournaments like the Dream11 IPL 2020 and generally, an error in judging wides and no-balls for waist-high full tosses can make a big difference.

The prolific run-scorer believes that T20 is a “fast-paced game” where teams can lose by small margins. According to Virat Kohli, teams should be able to review for wides and other extras so that the correct decision can help them win tight matches.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Both Dismissed By New 'Yorker King' T Natarajan In Dream11 IPL 2020

Virat Kohli’s national teammate and Punjab captain KL Rahul seems to agree with his opinions. He said it can be a “very good” thing if such a rule is applied to the game. He added that participating teams must be given two reviews (instead of one) in T20 cricket which they can then use in whatever manner they like. In fact, Punjab was one of the teams which was on the wrong side of an umpire's call as Chris Jordan was wrongfully adjudged of taking a 'short run' that cost them a match against Delhi in the early stages of the tournament, as the match went into the Super Over.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Virat Kohli’s Bangalore vs KL Rahul’s Punjab game

Also Read | Virat Kohli Berated By Netizens For Dropped Catches That Allowed KL Rahul To Score Ton

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 15. For Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli: Dynamic Duo's Paths To Fitness Success Despite 8-year Age Gap

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.