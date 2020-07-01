KL Rahul Comes Up With Sweet Response To Virat Kohli's Troll In Latest 'Coffee' Post

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an animated personality who likes to play his game in an aggressive manner. The premier batsman is always involved with the game and never let goes any opportunity to have a go at the opposition. However, when Virat Kohli is off the field, he is a jovial character who likes to have fun with his teammates. The Indian captain is often seen leaving hysterical comments on his colleagues' posts on social media.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul comically trolled by Twitterati for drinking 'coffee' in latest photo

KL Rahul Koffee with Karan: KXIP captain's response to Virat Kohli's cheeky jibe wins fans over

On Monday, KL Rahul posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, KL Rahul is seen drinking coffee and expressing his love for the beverage. And Virat Kohli was at it once again as he took a cheeky jibe at KL Rahul's post. Virat Kohli wrote, "Cup ganda hai". However, KL Rahul had a sweet reply to Virat Kohli's comment as he wrote, "Lekin dil saaf hain".

ALSO READ | Sreesanth snubs KL Rahul, wants Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina in India's T20 WC XI

Besides Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's fans also started flooding the post by several comments. In fact, the controversial KL Rahul Koffee with Karan episode was also highlighted by his fans. Rahul had to go through an awful time after he appeared on the popular talk show.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul as makeshift keeper not ideal, Rishabh Pant needs to be groomed: Syed Kirmani

KL Rahul was present on the show alongside his teammate from the Indian team Hardik Pandya. After the show went live on television, several people raised their voice against some of the comments which were made on the show by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. People objected calling Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's comments “misogynistic” and “sexist.”

To make matters worse, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even stopped Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from playing in some of the matches during the Australia tour. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back home and an investigation was launched. After clearing that, the two players were allowed to play again for India.

KL Rahul claims he has missed the IPL a lot

The 13th edition of the league was scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI has suspended it indefinitely due to the proliferation of cases in the country. The BCCI is now looking to host the tournament if the T20 World Cup, currently scheduled to be played in Australia in October, gets cancelled. The ICC is expected to take the final call on the tournament next month.

Recently, KXIP captain KL Rahul said that he was really looking forward to this year’s IPL as he was set to captain KXIP for the very first time. While speaking to Mayank Agarwal on ‘Open Nets with Mayank', KL Rahul said that he had missed the IPL a lot and added that it was going to be a big season for him captaining the team and he felt like they have got some really exciting players in their line-up. KL Rahul further told Agarwal that he was really looking forward to playing with him Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and a few other guys coming in.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul makes huge claim about finding Rohit Sharma as inspirational as Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL & VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM