MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Both Dismissed By New 'Yorker King' T Natarajan In Dream11 IPL 2020

Chennai defeated Hyderabad by 20 runs in the 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite Hyderabad’s defeat, their left-arm paceman Thangarasu Natarajan (T Natarajan) continued to impress one-and-all with his impressive yorkers in the death overs. Earning the moniker ‘Yorker King’ due to his impeccable bowling performance this season, T Natarajan dismissed the likes of Shane Watson and even Chennai skipper MS Dhoni in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 game in Dubai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and co. thump Hyderabad by 20 runs

That is Game, Set and Match!#CSK win by 20 runs to register their third win of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lJM4MKEZj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: T Natarajan gets MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in a space of month

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni provided finishing touches to his team’s innings with a 13-ball 21. However, the damage could have been much worse for the Hyderabad bowlers had T Natarajan not intervened with his line and length in their penultimate over. He bowled a low toss to MS Dhoni in the final ball of the 19th over, which the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman misconnected and holed out at extra cover.

Interestingly, T Natarajan also earned the prized wicket of Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in Hyderabad’s first game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The two teams collided on September 21 where Bangalore skipper Kohli got off to a decent start. However, his innings was derailed by T Natarajan in his third over of that evening.

T Natarajan gets the better of MS Dhoni in Dream11 IPL 2020 season, watch video

T Natarajan in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

So far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, T Natarajan has played all matches for the Hyderabad franchise. In the eight matches as of Wednesday, October 14, the left-arm ‘Yorker King’ has picked up nine wickets at an average of 28.33. He has also maintained an economy rate of 8.27 in the high-scoring season.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

Hyderabad will go up against Kolkata on Sunday, October 18 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

