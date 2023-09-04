Former India captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his acrobatic skills on the field, dropped an easy catch during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal on Monday. The incident occurred on the first ball of the second over that was being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Kohli, who was placed at short cover, leaped forward to take the catch of Aasif Sheikh but he got into an awkward side-on position and dropped it. Shreyas Iyer dropped Kushal Bhurtel on the last delivery of the previous over.

3 things you need to know:

India are taking on Nepal in a must win clash in the Asia Cup 2023

India's first Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan was washed out due to the rain

India last won the Asia Cup in 2018 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma

Watch the video here:

Kohli drops sitter pic.twitter.com/jjlHZp9qkI — Rahul Bansal 🚩 🇮🇳 (@raahulbansal) September 4, 2023

A couple of overs later, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan dropped a regulation catch behind the stumps. The ball went to the boundary and Nepal were awarded four runs. This is not the kind of performance expected from a top-tier side like India. The Men in Blue have thus far dropped three catches in the first five overs.

"Iyer catch chhodega toh tu bhi chhodega?" pic.twitter.com/Z0yCz6NlZd — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 4, 2023

India chose to bowl against Nepal

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI. Bumrah has returned to India for the birth of his first child. He is expected to return to Sri Lanka for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

IND vs NEP: Playing XIs

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal's playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

Image: Hotstar