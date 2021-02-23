Virat Kohli DRS Controversy Prompts Ricky Ponting To Push For Scrapping Debatable ICC Law

The Decision Review System (DRS) was introduced to minimize the margin of error in decision making by the umpire. However, it has also led to a lot of bewilderment among the viewers over the debatable umpire’s call. Recently, the Virat Kohli DRS controversy had created a lot of buzz after England captain Joe Root was reprieved off R Ashwin's bowling during the second India vs England Test when he was trapped dead in front of the wicket.

ALSO READ | India vs England live: IN PICS | World’s largest, Motera Cricket stadium all set for India vs England Test

Ricky Ponting seeks clarity in controversial 'Umpire's Call'

Recently, an MCC conference meeting was held which included Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne among other notable members. During the meeting, the much-debated 'Umpire's call' issue was discussed and there remains a strong possibility of the controversial rule being cancelled in favour of a straight out or not out decision.

According to a statement, the MCC committee said that some members felt (Umpire’s Call) was confusing to the watching public, particularly when the same ball could either be Out or Not out depending on the on-field umpire’s original decision. It added that the members felt it would be simpler if the original decision was disregarded on review and that there was a simple Out or Not out, with no Umpire’s Call.

MCC World Cricket committee statements | Lord's https://t.co/A97boUDKQu — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 23, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test: Virat Kohli set to have another big worry despite convincing Chennai win

However, the supporters of the Umpire's call argued that Umpire’s Call helps to retain a human element in the decision-making process, and it also takes into account the benefit of the doubt that has existed in umpires’ decisions for many years. The views of the committee members will be passed to the ICC later this year. Besides the Umpire's Call issue, matters like saliva on the ball, short-pitched bowling, the future of the ICC World Test Championship, the use of host-country umpires in Test cricket, and women’s cricket were also discussed during the meeting.

For the unversed, the Kohli DRS controversy erupted when the Indian skipper was involved in an angry exchange with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test. It all happened during the final over of the day when Menon adjudged England skipper Joe Root not out. Kohli used the DRS and the decision favoured Root because of the umpire's call.

The Englishman lived to see another day as the umpire had originally adjudged him not out. As soon as the third umpire gave the verdict, an infuriated Kohli walked down to Menon and expressed his displeasure over the decision. The dynamic batsman was seething as he was seen engaged in a furious chat with the umpire.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma takes dig at 'Experts' for pitch complaints, Michael Vaughan likes video

Cricketing pundits also expressed their shock over the bizarre decision. Former England batsman Nick Knight was left astonished by the decision. Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh also tweeted his surprise as he wrote, "That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS." With so much outcry surrounding the rule, it will be interesting to see what ICC decides to do with the Umpire's Call.

Meanwhile, the India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The India vs England live streaming of the 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Need to be extra cautious and focussed while batting during twilight phase: Rohit on pink ball Test

SOURCE: AP/ BCCI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.