Vaughan Gives Quirky Explanation On His Funny Pic, Faces Flak From Fans Over Pitch Remarks

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has replied back to Bharat Army i.e. Team India's official support group after they had made fun of him for whining over pitches ahead of the all-important fourth Test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

'Covering for the straight one !!!' : Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan on Tuesday had taken to social media and shared an image of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. Giving further clarification on the same, the ex-middle-order batsman mentioned that his preparations are going well for the fourth Test match.

Vaughan faced flak from the passionate cricket fans and even Bharat Army did not spare him either. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the official supporters of the Indian Cricket Team reminded Vaughan that he is exposing that off stump a little too much and that he must check his guard again before giving the Englishman a reality check of why his team is struggling and asked him to move on.

Not sure about that @MichaelVaughan



Looks like you’re exposing that off stump a little too much. Maybe check your guard again?



No wonder England are struggling in India! Move #OnOn😴 #BharatArmy #BABants #COTI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/GJhBRjkyRh pic.twitter.com/YMCo60VXaP — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 2, 2021

When this came to the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit's notice, he replied by saying that he is covering for the straight one (supposedly referring to a rank-turner where batsmen end up losing a wicket by leaving straight balls). In fact, a couple of English top-order batsmen were bowled after they ended up missing straight deliveries during the second innings of the previous Test match last week that was contested on a raging turner.

Covering for the straight one !!! 😜 https://t.co/HqJkNHJGVv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 2, 2021

The fans were fed up with Michael Vaughan's actions and they called him out for needlessly blowing things out of proportion. Here are some of the reactions.

getting boring now 😴😴😴 — Zed (@Zed2_0) March 2, 2021

But this ball was turning and you are bowled out like the england other batsman 😉👍 #OnOn — Pranay Naini (@naini_pranay) March 2, 2021

I pity you — S U R A J (@d__suraj) March 2, 2021

After all this drama, India will still be playing 1st final at lords in June and you can not win the final without playing in it.



Mr Vaughan doesn't have problem with NZ qualifying by winning every match at home with Green tops.



Hypocrisy has the limits. — Amish (@ImAmish82) March 2, 2021

Ask your batsman to play on this type of pitch so that they learn to play spin. pic.twitter.com/n6HjwSA08y — Md Manawar Iqbal (@MMIqbal18) March 2, 2021

The all-important 4th Test match

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

England look to spoil India's chances

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

