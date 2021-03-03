Broken Seat At Sky Stadium By Glenn Maxwell's Six To Be Auctioned For A Noble Cause

Glenn Maxwell made a statement as he looks forward to justifying his hefty IPL 2021 price tag by playing an explosive knock during Australia's third T20I against New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday. While Maxwell made his bat do the talking with a 31-ball 70 at a strike rate of almost 226 including eight boundaries and five maximums, it was one of his sixes that stood out the most in this contest.

Maxwell's six breaks a seat at the empty Sky Stadium

The Aussie power-hitter was setting the empty Wespac Stadium on fire with his dynamic innings as the Kiwi bowlers were taken to the cleaners at regular intervals.

It so happened that Maxi's former Punjab team-mate James Neesham was given the ball in the 17th over and that is when the former targetted as it turned out to be expensive over which yielded 28 runs. The 'Big Show' struck a delivery for a six over the deep square leg region and that shot drilled a hole into one of the plastic seats.

The image of the same was also posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Will put this seat @skystadium up for auction on @TradeMe next few days. All proceeds will be donated to Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust. Any chance of a signature @Gmaxi_32? 🙂 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/1Y0YPAfeDe — Shane Harmon (@ShaneHarmon) March 3, 2021

Following this thunderous shot, Shane Harmon, the stadium’s chief executive took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that he will be putting the seat at the Sky Stadium up for auction on trademe in a few days time and also went on to mention that all proceeds will be donated to Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust. Harmon then wondered whether he has any chance to get Glenn Maxwell's autograph.

Will put this seat @skystadium up for auction on @TradeMe next few days. All proceeds will be donated to Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust. Any chance of a signature @Gmaxi_32? 🙂 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/1Y0YPAfeDe — Shane Harmon (@ShaneHarmon) March 3, 2021

READ: David Warner Won't Back England In 4th Test Even As Root & Co Holds Australia's Key To WTC

Australia stay alive in the T20I series

After having lost the opening two matches, this was a must-win contest for the Aussies to stay alive in the five-match series. After skipper Aaron Finch's 44-ball 69, and, Josh Phillipe's 27-ball 43, Maxwell decided to take matters into his own hands with a quickfire 70 as the Australians finished their innings by posting a stiff total of 208/4 from their 20 overs.

READ: Riley Meredith IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, Career Stats After Successful Australia Debut

In reply, the Black Caps just could not keep themselves in the run chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Apart from opener Martin Guptill (43), and, middle-order batsman Devon Conway (38) neither of the New Zealand batsmen could make any impact with the bat as they were eventually bundled out for 144 in the 18th over.

Australia registered a convincing win by 64 runs to restore their hopes in the ongoing T20I series.

READ: Vaughan Gives Quirky Explanation On His Funny Pic, Faces Flak From Fans Over Pitch Remarks

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.