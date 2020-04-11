Virat Kohli Expresses Gratitude To Delhi Police For Helping Poor Amid COVID Lockdown

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli hailed the efforts of the police personnel around the country for helping citizens and conveyed his wishes to the frontline COVID warriors. Police officials across the country have been helping the poor, the stranded and the hungry by providing them food and essentials directly at their doorstep, helping the people amid the lockdown. In a video shared by the Delhi police on their twitter handle, Virat Kohli salutes the force for their services and for their kind gesture of distributing food to the hungry & wishes them luck.

Virat Kohli salutes police force

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, as per health ministry, India has conducted 1,44,910 tests on 130,792 suspected COVID-19 patients in 146 government and 67 private laboratories, Agarwal said. The country reported 678 new cases and 33 deaths on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 6,412, and the number of deaths to 199. Over 500 patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of cases has been doubling every 4.1 days, the health ministry had said earlier.

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

