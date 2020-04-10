Kiran More Reveals MS Dhoni Had To Overcome THESE Problems At The Start Of His Career

Kiran More has revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a few issues when he had started his cricketing career at the highest level. Dhoni is arguably the best Indian captain of all time and to date remains the only captain to have won all the major ICC trophies which include the ICC World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 & ICC Champions Trophy 2013. In addition to all these, MSD has also led India to Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively.

'He had some problems': Kiran More

During a recent interview with a news daily, Kiran More said that they had seen the talent in Mahi but it is his ability to work hard and improve that has made him what he is. Meanwhile, the former wicket-keeper batsman also mentioned that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper had some problems when he started out and questions were being asked about his wicket-keeping skills. More then revealed that the veteran stumper had worked very hard on his game and kept getting better with every game.

The former Chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee also added that Dhoni played One Day Internationals post which he went on to play red-ball cricket. However, Test cricket had come up with a lot of challenges for the Jharkhand cricketer and when he realized that he had to do a lot of hard work to play Test, it helped in his wicketkeeping skills. More further added that they wanted to give MS Dhoni more chances as a player cannot be judged from just 3-4 games.

MS Dhoni & IPL 2020

Coming back to Dhoni, he was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 tournament opener against the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. Should the 13th edition of the IPL take place, then MSD will be hoping to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title.

At the same time, Mahi will also be seen on the cricket field for the first time after that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Ever since that contest, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has not donned the Indian jersey and has also been on a sabbatical from the game.

