Virat Kohli Slammed By Netizens For Making Washington Sundar Bat Ahead Of AB De Villiers

The Bangalore and Punjab side clashed for the second time in the 13th edition of Dream11 IPL. While Virat Kohli and co. have a significantly more successful campaign compared to their counterparts, Punjab had decimated the Bangalore side earlier in the competition. It was fascinating to see both teams being proactive in their decision making in an attempt to go one up above their opposition.

Fans blast Virat Kohli for promoting Washington Sundar ahead of AB de Villiers

Considering Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' woes against leg-spin, the Punjab think tank accommodated Murgun Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi in their line-up to contain the run flow. Virat Kohli counter-attacked with a strategy of his own as he held back AB de Villiers. The Bangalore skipper promoted Washington Sundar to the No.4 position to take on the wrist spinners, but the ploy backfired as Washington Sundar failed to up to ante and was dismissed cheaply. Virat Kohli's decision irked the fans as they vented out their anger on Twitter.

Virat Kohli sent Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube before A B Devilliers. This is perfect example of "What to do if you don't want to finish as top 4 teams in IPL"! #RCBvsKXIP #KXIPvRCB #ABDevilliers — Robin Pupneja (@Robinpupneja) October 15, 2020

Why sending Washington Sundar and shivam dube before ABD, RCB thinking ABD as some sort of finisher only, that's a very wrong strategy 😤🤔 #RCBvsKXIP — Kartik K (@iamkarthik1988) October 15, 2020

Are you deranged @imVkohli. What's the logic behind sending Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube before Mr. 360.



Is anyone on earth better than @ABdeVilliers17 ?



May the less stupid captain wins #RCBvsKXIP — Shashank (@Shashan71009557) October 15, 2020

I was alive when I saw a captain sent batsman like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead than AB De Villiers. Legendary captain Kohli.#ABDevilliers #ABD #IPL #RCBvsKXIP #KXIPvRCB — भास्कर (@bhaskarranjan) October 15, 2020

Why didn't you send ab de villiers ahead of Washington sundar and shivam dube, ab de villiers scored a 70 previous match, and kohli scored https://t.co/jA1Ks4moIa the plan worked, kohli scored 48 and ab de villiers scored nothing and rcb will lose. Rip rcb team and lose today — vivekpj (@vivekpj_human) October 15, 2020

Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar ahead of @ABdeVilliers17 was a blunder...and due to that @RCBTweets have lost a bit of momentum here!

They have to close their innings with atleast 175 on the board....It is all up to @imVkohli@ICC@RCBTweets@lionsdenkxip @cricbuzz — Tanmay Tiwary (@tiwary_tanmay) October 15, 2020

@imVkohli When u have a batsmen like @ABdeVilliers17 what was d need to sent Washington Sundar n Shivam Dube. Poor decision making.



Both left duo scored 36 runs of 33 balls. #RCBvsKXIP #IPl2020 — Arvind Singh (@arvins08singh) October 15, 2020

Washington Sundar, who was sent ahead of AB de Villiers to tackle the leg spinner, eventually perished to Murugan Ashwin's wrong 'un after he tried to slog him over the cow corner. Washington Sundar could only manage a paltry score of 13 from his 14-ball stay at the crease. In an attempt to catch up with the run-rate, Washington Sundar tried to heave Ashwin's delivery through the leg side where he got the elevation but failed to get enough distance on it and was ultimately caught.

AB de Villiers was nowhere to be seen even after Washington Sundar's wicket as Virat Kohli backed his strategy of using a left-handed batsman against the wrist spinners. Shivam Dube walked in to bat next also was not comfortable early on in his innings. It was only after the second strategic time-out that Virat Kohli's plan paid dividends as Shivam Dube smoked back-to-back sixes to Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over.

Veteran batsman AB de Villiers, who was in blistering form when the franchise last played at the venue in Dream11 IPL 2020, could not replicate the same success this time around. AB de Villiers had a short stay at the crease and could only manage 2 runs from 5 deliveries. A fiery cameo from Chris Morris towards the end helped the side post a target of 172 for the Punjab team.

