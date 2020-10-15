Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Virat Kohli Slammed By Netizens For Making Washington Sundar Bat Ahead Of AB De Villiers

Virat Kohli's ploy of sending left-hander Washington Sundar ahead of AB de Villiers to counter-attack leg spinners, has not go down well with fans.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Virat Kohli

The Bangalore and Punjab side clashed for the second time in the 13th edition of Dream11 IPL. While Virat Kohli and co. have a significantly more successful campaign compared to their counterparts, Punjab had decimated the Bangalore side earlier in the competition. It was fascinating to see both teams being proactive in their decision making in an attempt to go one up above their opposition.

Fans blast Virat Kohli for promoting Washington Sundar ahead of AB de Villiers 

Considering Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' woes against leg-spin, the Punjab think tank accommodated Murgun Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi in their line-up to contain the run flow. Virat Kohli counter-attacked with a strategy of his own as he held back AB de Villiers. The Bangalore skipper promoted Washington Sundar to the No.4 position to take on the wrist spinners, but the ploy backfired as Washington Sundar failed to up to ante and was dismissed cheaply. Virat Kohli's decision irked the fans as they vented out their anger on Twitter. 

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Brutally Troll Rajasthan's Social Media Admin After Win In Dubai

Washington Sundar, who was sent ahead of AB de Villiers to tackle the leg spinner, eventually perished to Murugan Ashwin's wrong 'un after he tried to slog him over the cow corner. Washington Sundar could only manage a paltry score of 13 from his 14-ball stay at the crease. In an attempt to catch up with the run-rate, Washington Sundar tried to heave Ashwin's delivery through the leg side where he got the elevation but failed to get enough distance on it and was ultimately caught.

ALSO READ | Lanka Premier League To Begin On Nov 21, Player Draft To Take Place On Oct 19

AB de Villiers was nowhere to be seen even after Washington Sundar's wicket as Virat Kohli backed his strategy of using a left-handed batsman against the wrist spinners. Shivam Dube walked in to bat next also was not comfortable early on in his innings. It was only after the second strategic time-out that Virat Kohli's plan paid dividends as Shivam Dube smoked back-to-back sixes to Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over. 

ALSO READ | USA Cricket Confirmed To Take Massive Step For Becoming Game's Superpower By 2030

Veteran batsman AB de Villiers, who was in blistering form when the franchise last played at the venue in Dream11 IPL 2020, could not replicate the same success this time around. AB de Villiers had a short stay at the crease and could only manage 2 runs from 5 deliveries. A fiery cameo from Chris Morris towards the end helped the side post a target of 172 for the Punjab team. 

Source: IPL / Twitter 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Veteran Leggie Imran Tahir Puts Team First Above Himself In A Heartwarming Tweet

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab reach 50 before the end of Powerplay overs

3 hours ago

USA Cricket confirmed to take massive step for becoming game's superpower by 2030

2 hours ago

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav enjoy in duet while singing classic song: Watch

3 hours ago

Lanka Premier League to begin on Nov 21, player draft to take place on Oct 19

4 hours ago

IPL 2020: Veteran leggie Imran Tahir puts team first above himself in a heartwarming tweet

4 hours ago

Bangalore coach Simon Katich says players are not 'content', want to improve their game

5 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS