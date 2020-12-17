Virat Kohli Finally Reveals His Favourite ODI And T20I Knocks Of All-time: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the modern-day greats of the game. Dubbed as ‘Chase Master’ by fans of the sport, the 32-year-old has carried his side past the finishing line on numerous occasions. During his early years at the international stage itself, Kohli won a legion of fans with many of his game-changing batting concerts, with one of his most notable performance being his 86-ball blinder against the likes of Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara and others at Hobart in 2012.

Virat Kohli’s 133* vs Sri Lanka in 2012, watch video

Also Read | Matthew Hayden Forewarns India About Steve Smith's Form Ahead Of The 4-match Test Series

Virat Kohli reveals his favourite limited-overs knocks of all time during chat with Steve Smith

On Wednesday, December 16, Cricket Australia shared a 30-minute special Q&A session between batting connoisseurs Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. During the session, Smith asked Kohli to reveal his personal favourite ODI knock of all time. While his match-winning 133* against Sri Lanka is referred by many as one of the innings of a run-chase, Virat Kohli believes his magnum opus ODI performance came against Pakistan only a month after his hurricane in Hobart.

The match in contention is an Asia Cup 2012 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Dhaka. Chasing 330 for a win, the Men in Blue batted with serious intent, especially Virat Kohli who delivered the knockout punch to Pakistan with a match-winning 183. During the chat with Smith, the Indian skipper described the innings as one of his all-time best in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli’s 183 derails Pakistan at Dhaka, watch video

Video credits: KTG 107 Cc

Also Read | Virat Kohli Poised To Overtake Two HUGE Ricky Ponting Records In Pink-ball Test

ODIs aside, Virat Kohli described his unbeaten 82 against Australia in Mohali at the 2016 T20 World Cup as his favourite limited-overs knock of all time. Interestingly, the match also featured Steve Smith, who eventually ended up on the losing side. Upon Kohli’s mention of the match, even Smith expressed his admiration of the innings in disbelief, saying “That was some knock!”.

Virat Kohli’s imperial 82* off 51 balls that knocked Australia out of T20 WC 2016, watch video

Virat Kohli records in international cricket

The Virat Kohli records section in international cricket makes for a stunning read. The cricketer has stockpiled 22,208 runs across formats and has struck 70 centuries in the process. As of now, he is the only batsman in the world to simultaneously hold an average of above 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Stays In The Moment, Says 'Virat Is Our Captain' Ahead Of 1st Test

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

At the time of publishing, the Indian batsmen reached 60-2 after 33.1 overs. Batting stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli occupied the crease and faced 41 deliveries together in their partnership. Here is a look at India vs Australia 1st Test scorecard at first interval.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Captaincy Controversially Called 'work In Progress' By THIS Indian Great

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.