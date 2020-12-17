Virat Kohli Finally Reveals His Favourite ODI And T20I Knocks Of All-time: WATCH

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the modern-day greats of the game. Dubbed as ‘Chase Master’ by fans of the sport, the 32-year-old has carried his side past the finishing line on numerous occasions. During his early years at the international stage itself, Kohli won a legion of fans with many of his game-changing batting concerts, with one of his most notable performance being his 86-ball blinder against the likes of Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara and others at Hobart in 2012.
On Wednesday, December 16, Cricket Australia shared a 30-minute special Q&A session between batting connoisseurs Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. During the session, Smith asked Kohli to reveal his personal favourite ODI knock of all time. While his match-winning 133* against Sri Lanka is referred by many as one of the innings of a run-chase, Virat Kohli believes his magnum opus ODI performance came against Pakistan only a month after his hurricane in Hobart.
The match in contention is an Asia Cup 2012 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Dhaka. Chasing 330 for a win, the Men in Blue batted with serious intent, especially Virat Kohli who delivered the knockout punch to Pakistan with a match-winning 183. During the chat with Smith, the Indian skipper described the innings as one of his all-time best in ODI cricket.
ODIs aside, Virat Kohli described his unbeaten 82 against Australia in Mohali at the 2016 T20 World Cup as his favourite limited-overs knock of all time. Interestingly, the match also featured Steve Smith, who eventually ended up on the losing side. Upon Kohli’s mention of the match, even Smith expressed his admiration of the innings in disbelief, saying “That was some knock!”.
The Virat Kohli records section in international cricket makes for a stunning read. The cricketer has stockpiled 22,208 runs across formats and has struck 70 centuries in the process. As of now, he is the only batsman in the world to simultaneously hold an average of above 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
