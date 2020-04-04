Ziva Becomes Make-up Artist For Dad MS Dhoni In This Adorable Video, Netizens React; Watch

Dhoni's makeup artist Sapna Bhavnani shared a throwback video where MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva had turned into a make-up artist for her father when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper and his little princess had visited Mumbai recently for a photoshoot.

'Cute'

In the video, Ziva can be seen rubbing her super cool dad's chin and cheeks with the makeup brush as his hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani keeps looking on. Take a look at her post below.

Take a look a how people had reacted when the video was originally posted back on February 15.

Cute — vivek BG (@BgVivek) February 16, 2020

So sweet 💓 — Mr. Sunil buddha (@sunil_buddha) February 17, 2020

The full video that was posted by Sapna Bhavnani on her Instagram account. She can be heard instructing Ziva on how to correctly apply makeup and giving her such as how to hold the brush. Her post on Instagram already has almost 15,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes.

Training interrupted

After a long sabbatical from the game, MS Dhoni was scheduled to get back to business as he was supposed to start training with his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp from March 1st for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

'Thala' was an eyeing a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season would have been a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season at the IPL could have gotten him back onto the national selectors' radar. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown, the IPL was pushed back till April 15.