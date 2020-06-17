'Virat Kohli - Freak, Dhoni - Legend': Steve Smith Heaps Praise On Indian Players

Australian batsman Steve Smith heaped praise on Indian batsmen recently as he responded to fans questions on social media. Smith labelled Indian skipper Virat Kohli as a 'freak' when it comes to his batting skills. The Indian skipper is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen along with Steve Smith in modern cricket.

In an Instagram Q&A session, Smith also had a word of praise for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The Australian labelled the veteran wicketkeeper as "Legend! Mr Cool." Smith played with Dhoni at now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants during the IPL. When asked about his opinion on former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid, Smith said, "what a lovely gentleman and seriously good player.” The Australian also expressed his excitement to play India later this year during the session.

Smith picks Jadeja, IPL as favourites

Responding to a fan's query on who was the best fielder according to him, Steve Smith picked the lightning-fast Ravindra Jadeja as the best in the business at the moment. Asked about his favourite tournament, the Australian batting legend said that he was excited to play the IPL as it involved playing with and against the best players in the world.

Steve Smith was asked about the Indian player who has impressed him the most. While many would have thought Steve Smith would go for his perceived batting 'rival' Virat Kohli, he took KL Rahul's name instead. Steve Smith praised the Kings XI Punjab captain and said that KL Rahul is a very good player.

Steve Smith names Mohammad Amir as the most skilful bowler he has faced

Steve Smith averages a staggering 62.84 in Test match cricket which is the highest among the current cricketers. Bowlers all over the world find it difficult to dismiss Steve Smith. In his illustrious career so far, Steve Smith has faced the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah etc. But Steve Smith considers Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir as the bowler who he finds difficult to face.

