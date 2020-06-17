Former Pakistan Skipper Questions ICC's Rules Of Social Distancing In Post-COVID Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq has questioned ICC's new rules of 'social distancing' during matches in the post-COVID era. The veteran batsman highlighted natural incidents in the game like strategy meetings and celebrations which flout social distancing. He called on the ICC to avoid tinkering with rules and appealed, "Let cricket remain cricket."

Inzamam appreciated the return of cricket but also questioned the tinkering with existing rules. “Will slip fielders also stand some distance apart? After taking a wicket, won’t the bowler celebrate with his teammates? If a bowler is not doing well, won’t the captain go up to him and speak with him? Will the batsmen stand six-feet apart and talk strategy?” Inzamam said on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel The Match Winner.

READ | With ICC Dragging Its Feet On T20 World Cup, It’s BCCI Vs Manohar Once Again

'Don't understand the logic behind'

The former Pakistan great also criticised the ban of saliva which he believes will not be easy for bowlers to adapt to. He highlighted that if the use of saliva is banned then ball won't move around much and the bowler will then turn to other things such as Vaseline to shine the ball. "I don't understand the logic behind saliva ban," Inzamam remarked. The cricketing fraternity remains divided over the ban on the use of saliva, however, Kookaburra has put forth a suggestion to allow wax applicators to shine the ball. The ICC is yet to approve the proposal.

READ | 'Only 8 People': Owais Shah Slams 'diverse' England For Lack Of Asians In Coaching Setup

ICC affirms Kumble committee's suggestions

Earlier on June 9, ICC approved the interim changes recommended by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee. The changes include the widely criticised ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and notable, 'COVID-19 Replacements' in Test matches. "A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences," the ICC stated.

It also introduced 'COVID-19 Replacements' in case a player shows symptoms of Coronavirus during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest 'like-for-like' replacement. These replacements will not be permitted in ODIs and T20s.

READ | Monty Panesar Suggests Use Of Wax To Shine Cricket Ball Amid Ban On Saliva