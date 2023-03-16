Virat Kohli Gives A Pep Talk To RCB's WPL Team: 'Always Think About Opportunity' - WATCH

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli spent quality time with the RCB women’s team that is currently participating in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). RCB endured a tough start to their WPL season, losing five consecutive games in a trot. However, after Kohli’s interaction with the team, Smriti Mandhana and co. made an empathetic comeback during the game against UP Warriorz on Wednesday night.

As RCB clinched their first victory in the WPL 2023 by five wickets, speaking in the post-match interview with Mandhana, match presenter Harsha Bhogle mentioned that the team made the most of Kohli’s pep talk. Earlier in the day, RCB took to their Twitter handle to share the snippets from Kohli’s visit to the RCB camp. “How to turn a Setback into a Comeback - who better to talk about this! Extremely grateful to @imVkohli for spending time with the team and motivating them before today’s match,” RCB wrote on Twitter.

How to turn a Setback into a Comeback - who better to talk about this! 🙌



Extremely grateful to @imVkohli for spending time with the team and motivating them before today’s match! 😇



Video at 9 am tomorrow! 🎥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 #UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/wuWZkfxsAo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2023

"Important thing is what players think about 1%"

Meanwhile, the team shared the video of Kohli’s pep talk with the RCB women’s team. Speaking to the squad, Kohli said, “I have been playing IPL for 15 years and I haven’t won it yet. But that doesn’t stop me from being excited every year”.

“RCB still has 1% chance, the important thing is what players think about 1%, make 1% to 10% then to 30% & something magical might happen, even if nothing happens, walking head high after 3 games is really important as well, build character in you for next season,” Kohli further added motivating the team. Here’s a look at Kohli’s full conversation with the Smriti Mandhana-led team.