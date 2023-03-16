WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Leaders As RCB Beat UPW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got over their demons on Wednesday to defeat UP Warriorz by five wickets and end their five-match losing streak in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). Youngsters Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh emerged as match winners for the RCB franchise, courtesy of their knocks of 46 off 30 and 21* off 32, respectively. They helped RCB claim the target with two overs remaining, while UP Warriorz were bowled out of 135 runs in the first innings.

This was the first time this season that RCB looked to be in the game during both innings. Ellyse Perry was the best of the RCB bowlers with figures of 3/16, while Sophie Devine and Sobhana Asha registered two wickets each. Meanwhile, Megan Schutt and Shreyanka Patil also contributed with a wicket each.

Chasing the total, Devine fell in the very first over after smashing two fours and a six in the same over. RCB further suffered a scare as skipper Smriti Mandhana was out for a duck in the 2nd over, followed by Ellyse Perry’s wicket on 10 off 13 in the 7th over. Heather Knight played a crucial knock of 24 off 21 while Kanika Ahuja hit 46 runs off 30 balls and was awarded the player of the match for the same.

Three 4️⃣s in an over 🔥



Kanika Ahuja is playing an important role in the chase for #RCB as she has quickly moved to 44* off 26



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/uW2g78eMJa#TATAWPL | #UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/3Iw4wrvZmQ — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 15, 2023

Check out the WPL 2023 points table after RCB's win over UPW

In the meantime, Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 31 off 32, making sure RCB win their first match of WPL 2023 after losing five in a trot. With the win, RCB earned their first points of the season and climbed to fourth in the standings. While MI top the points table with five wins in five games, DC have registered four wins and UPW have won two.

Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the standings with equal points as RCB but with a much lower net run rate. DC’s Meg Lanning currently leads the run-scoring charts with 221 runs in five games, while Saika Ishaque is the leading wicket-taker this season with 12 dismissals. Having said that, here’s a look at the WPL 2023 points table as of the morning of March 16.

WPL 2023 Orange cap leaders after RCB's win over UPW

Meg Lanning - 221 runs in 5 games, Avg- 55.25

Ellyse Perry - 205 runs in 6 games, Avg- 41.00

Alyssa Healy - 186 runs in 5 games, Avg- 46.50

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 182 runs in 5 games, Avg- 91.00

Harmanpreet Kaur - 180 runs in 5 games, Avg- 90.00

WPL 2023 Purple cap leaders after RCB vs UPW