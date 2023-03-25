Virat Kohli Had Left Virender Sehwag Miffed, Former India Opener Recalls Funny Incident

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag is probably one of the best aggressive batsmen Indian cricket has ever produced. Sehwag has played 253 ODI matches for the Indian team and has hit 8273 runs with 15 hundred and 38 half-centuries. Apart from being an amazing batsman, the former India opener was also a good part-time bowler.

Virender Sehwag has 96 ODI dismissals to his name in his 14-year-old career. Former Team India captain Virat Kohli is another such modern great and also doesn't need an introduction for what he has done for Indian cricket. Virat is among the players to have shared the dressing room with Virender Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag while speaking on Ranveer Allahbadiya's YouTube channel shared an incident when he got angry on Virat Kohli. Sehwag has dismissed many great batsmen like Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara off his bowling.

Remembering the incident Virender Sehwag said, "I don't know about magic, but I did get some big batters out with my bowling. Ponting, Hayden, Hussey, Sangakkara, Jayawardene, Dilshan, and Lara are some of the top batters. I once dismissed Gilchrist around his legs in Perth. The big ones did fall to me sometimes."

Virender Sehwag said: ' I would have probably got to some bowling milestone'

"I actually felt quite sad when Virat Kohli once dropped a dolly off me at midwicket once. I would have probably got to some bowling milestone, but he ended up putting it down. I got so angry, probably far more than when I missed a triple century. I told him come on man, you should have caught that", Sehwag continued.

However, apart from getting angry at Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag also hailed him for his batting and also for the milestone he has achieved till now.

"No one ever doubted his talent, but I didn't believe that Kohli would reach the heights he has now. Others may have felt that way, but I didn't. Even when he smashed Lasith (Malinga) for fours in that match—I think we needed some 280 inside 40 overs—he scored a wonderful century. So we knew there was no lacking in talent and that he would score runs, but we didn't know that he would reach such legendary status and hit 70 to 75 centuries or score 25000 runs", Virender Sehwag said.

"I was doubtful about that because it's one thing to have talent but how long can you convert it into performances? Will he be this mentally strong? Today, he has proven everyone including me wrong. The greatness Kohli has reached today is unbelievable", Sehwag concluded.