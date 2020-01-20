He's Like A Bunny...: Virat Kohli Talks About Australia's Labuschagne After Stunning Catch

Virat Kohli had taken an outstanding catch at the extra cover to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne just when he and Steve Smith were threatening to take Australia to a mammoth total. The youngster had scored his maiden ODI half-century during the series-deciding third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. He scored a 64-ball 54.

The Indian skipper also heaped praise on the rising star during the post-match press conference after India's convincing 2-1 series win.

READ: Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma opens up about his secret of hitting sixes on 'Chahal TV'

READ: Praveen Kumar opens up on contemplating suicide by shooting himself with revolver

Virat Kohli on Marnus Labuschagne

“He’s a quality player. We were talking outside, he’s very sure of what he wants to do. Again, body language, intent, he’s there, he’s running hard between the wickets, he wants the ball (in the field). He wants to be in the important positions in the field," Kohli said.

"I think he's got the right mindset to be a consistent player, to be a top player in the world for a while. He’s shown that in Test cricket, he’s shown that in one-day cricket and if he plays T20 cricket, I am sure he’ll show that clarity there as well. He looks like a complete team man. He’s always and always energetic. I really don't know where he gets that energy from. He’s like a bunny running around. He's got a lot of energy and he just looks happy playing international cricket and he is relishing the opportunity to play for Australia'', said Kohli.Kohli silences marvellous Marnus Labuschagne

This had happened in the 32nd over of the first innings which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. On the third delivery, Jadeja had bowled one around the off-stump as the batsman looked to play a cover drive. He did not time the ball well and ended up hitting the ball in the air. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli who was stationed at short extra cover timed his jump to perfection and took a brilliant catch as the Chinnaswamy crowd was on its feet and a 127-run third-wicket stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith was broken.

''Went for the drive and Virat Kohli moved and then dived in the right direction. Fantastic catch that. This is a stunning catch'', said a commentator on air.

READ: Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Rohit Sharma's six wins hearts

READ: Australia defeated, triumphant Virat Kohli fires loud warning shot at New Zealand