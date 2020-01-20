Ind Vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Secret Of Hitting Sixes On 'Chahal TV'

'Chahal TV' is a segment that is hosted by India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, where he can be seen interviewing star performers of a particular match. In the latest episode, the special guest who featured in his segment was the star of the third ODI between India and Australia, Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma laid the foundation of India's victory with his blistering century in Bengaluru.

Yuzvendra Chahal was back to his hosting duties at 'Chahal TV' after Shikhar Dhawan had taken over from him in the last game. Dhawan had jokingly said that Chahal had gone to fix his teeth. Yuzvendra Chahal started off by announcing his comeback on 'Chahal TV' and added that he had gotten his teeth fixed.

Chahal firstly asked Rohit Sharma about his six-hitting ability to which Sharma replied saying that six-hitting was not about sheer muscle power that a batsman possesses. For Sharma, it is the timing of the shot that matters all the more. It comes as no surprise as Sharma is considered to be one of the best timers of the cricket ball in the modern-day game.

Yuzvendra Chahal signed off by comically asking Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav to praise him for his fielding efforts in the game. Chahal had come on as a substitute for injured Shikhar Dhawan.

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma opens up on his six-hitting ability

Meanwhile, India came back strongly to clinch the series 2-1 against Australia. In the series decider in Bengaluru, while chasing 287, India registered a solid 7-wicket win. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he scored 119 while skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with 89 to see India home.

India will now travel to New Zealand for a long tour which consists of 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests starting January 24.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER HANDLE