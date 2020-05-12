Virat Kohli Has Witty Reaction To Kane Williamson's Unique Coffee-making Attempt: Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. All the major sports tournaments have been cancelled for quite some time now and it doesn't look like sporting action will resume anytime soon. India is under lockdown till May 17 and looking at the current situation across the country, the lockdown will extend in all likelihood.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith comment on Kane Williamson's latest Instagram video

While some cricketers have resorted to social media to spend their time interacting with the fans, others have been trying to acquire new skills. And it seems like New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is a part of the latter group. On Sunday, Kane Williamson shared a video on his Instagram account where he attempted to draw a fern on a cup of coffee.

The white fern is a symbol used by a number of sports teams from New Zealand, including the cricket teams - the women's team are also referred to as White Ferns as opposed to their male counterparts being called Black Caps.

Kane Williamson captioned the video with a hashtag #kiwistyle. Kane Williamson's post drew comments from many cricketers including his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith.

Virat Kohli compared Kane Williamson's effort to his impeccable backfoot punch. Virat Kohli wrote, "Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though". Steve Smith also had a suggestion for Kane Williamson - "When you are doing the last flick you have to lift the pouring cup so it’s a thin line and not splashing the milk in".

Meanwhile, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson wrote, "That’s very impressive mate". Williamson's Black Caps teammate Jimmy Neesham also replied saying “Ohhhh yea?". A user replied to Jimmy Neesham's comment saying that his reply wasn't witty enough to which Jimmy Neesham replied, "The feeling is mutual".

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER