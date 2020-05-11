Jofra Archer Names Toughest Indian T20 Batsman To Bowl At And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

England speedster Jofra Archer made his international debut in 2019. The lanky pacer was recently named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2019 for his numerous sensational spells at the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Ashes series on home soil last year. Jofra Archer's phenomenal rise to international cricket stardom was heavily aided by the World Cup-winning Super Over that he bowled during the final at Lord's against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina names player feared by Australia the most and it is NOT Virat Kohli

IPL: Jofra Archer names KL Rahul as the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to

Jofra Archer is known for his raw pace and sharp bouncers. The fast bowler, with his high arm action, has the ability to extract bounce from any pitch in the world. Batsmen all around the world have found it tough to counter Jofra Archer's lethal bowling but there is one batsman who has got the best of Archer on more than one occasion.

On Sunday, Jofra Archer was in a conversation with RR spin consultant and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the Rajasthan Royals podcast where he revealed the name of the Indian batsman who is the toughest to bowl to. Jofra Archer named KL Rahul as the toughest batsman he has bowled to in T20 cricket across all the leagues he has played. Jofra Archer added that he struggled on many occasions against KL Rahul when they clashed in the IPL in Rajasthan Royals-Kings XI Punjab matches.

Jofra Archer further said that there is no one else he has found difficult to bowl to, not even Virat Kohli or Suresh Raina, two of the most successful batsmen in the tournament. It is just KL Rahul who had probably got the better of him on most occasions.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif picks Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli for his 'elegance' while batting

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: 'Virat Kohli or Steve Smith': Former Aussie captain picks the best batsman at the moment

KL Rahul finished as the second-highest run-getter in the last edition of the IPL. The 28-year-old scored 593 runs in 14 games with one unbeaten hundred and six half-centuries. KL Rahul was set to lead Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 but the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Focussing on mental state, can pick up from where I left: Virat Kohli

IMAGE COURTESY: JOFRA ARCHER INSTAGRAM