The 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in a draw on Day 5 as Australia declared their second batting innings while batting on 175/2. As the game was already into the final hour of play, the captains shook hands and decided to accept a draw, which meant that India secured a 2-1 win in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. As Indian head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the broadcaster after the match, the live feed showed Kohli pulling off a wholesome gesture for the Australian players.

Virat Kohli was seen meeting up with Aussie opener Usman Khawaja and wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey, in order to gift them his match shirts. Interestingly, Khawaja and Kohli scored individual centuries for their respective teams in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match marked Kohli’s 75th international century and 28th Test century, which came after a gap of more than three years.

Virat Kohli's 75th Test century was three years in the making

However, the hundred was knocking on Kohli’s door for the entirety of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The 34-year-old had good starts on many occasions during the four-Test series, but never crossed the 50-run mark. However, he made the most of the batting conditions in Ahmedabad and went on to slam 186 runs off 364 runs. He batted at a strike rate of 51.09 with the help of 15 fours. He finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer with 297 runs in four games at an average of 49.50.

The century was the fifth 100+run knock for Kohli since September 2022. It is worth noting that Kohli went almost three years without scoring an international century. After taking a mental health break in July, Kohli returned to the field during the Asia Cup 2022 and silenced his critics in style. He hit his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan.

After a few memorable knocks in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli hit his first ODI century in three years against Bangladesh, before slamming two more in the ODI series against New Zealand. Speaking in the post-match presentation, Kohli revealed that he was eyeing the Test century for a long time and was always trying to play with the tempo and temperament he is known for.