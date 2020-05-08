Kevin Pietersen Celebrates 5.5 Million TikTok Followers With Popular Bollywood Song: Watch

Overseas cricketers seem to have been hit by Bollywood fever amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Australian opener and SRH skipper David Warner along with his daughter posted a video on TikTok where both of them can be seen dancing to Bollywood song Sheila Ki Jawaani from the movie Tees Maar Khan. After Warner, it is former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who recently celebrated reaching 5.5 million viewers on his TikTok account amidst the UK lockdown with a Bollywood song too.

Kevin Pietersen had raised eyebrows in January after making the announcement about his debut on TikTok. The former England cricketer took to Twitter to express his happiness because his post on wishing his fans 'Happy New Year' got over 5 million views. He wrote, “I’ve just joined TikTok today. Already 5.3M views on my #happynewyear2020 post…!”

UK Lockdown: Kevin Pietersen TikTok video on Bollywood song

In the latest video, Kevin Pietersen can be seen playing with the bat, while the famous Bollywood track Kukkad from the 2012 movie Student Of the Year featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra plays in the background. As the video moves forward, Pietersen can be seen holding his bat along with England's jersey from the Ashes 2013. Here's Kevin Pietersen's latest TikTok video -

UK Lockdown: Kevin Pietersen interview with Virat Kohli hit among fans

Apart from posting videos on TikTok, Kevin Pietersen also been conducting interviews with cricketers amid UK lockdown. Recently, Kevin Pietersen had an Instagram live chat with Team India skipper Virat Kohli, which was an instant hit among fans. In the chat, both Pietersen and Virat Kohli spoke about various topics and also about their time together at RCB. Besides Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen also conducted interviews with Team India opener Rohit Sharma and Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shazad

Kevin Pietersen and his England career

Pietersen is one of the best batsmen England has produced. He has scored 8,181 runs on the back of 23 hundreds and 35 fifties across 104 Test matches. He has scored 4440 runs in ODIs with the help of 9 centuries and 25 fifties in 125 innings. In T20s, he has scored 1176 runs in 36 games. Pietersen was also named the Man of the Tournament when England lifted the T20 World Cup in the year 2010, which was England's first-ever ICC trophy.

(IMAGE: KEVIN PIETERSEN /INSTAGRAM)