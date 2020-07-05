Simmons Eyes To Draw Inspiration From 2017 Headingley Win, Wants To Get Psychology Right

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons reiterated the need for the side's batsmen to go big on mentality alongside sharpening their skills as the Men in Maroon gear up to take on England, starting from July 8. Simmons revealed that the side was going to attempt using the iconic Headingley win from 2017 as an inspiration to push the Windies to win their first-ever tour in the UK in 32 years. Both sides are warming up by playing intra-squad games as they get ready to return to the field after a three-month-long COVID-forced hiatus.

READ | England Announce 13-man Squad For 1st Test Against West Indies From July 8, Stokes To Lead

'Mentality is the big thing'

Speaking at the 'Cricket, on the Inside' webinar, Phil Simmons said that the side was going to use the 2017 Headingley game as a source of inspiration to propel themselves forward. The head coach stressed on the need for the side to be on the front foot as they were playing against a prominent side such as England in their home turf. Recalling the game before the 2017 Headingley match, Phil Simmons said that the Men in Maroon had had a bad game and that they were hell-bent on removing the loss from the equation and that it was important to get the psychology right.

READ | 'Need Not Be Wary Of Jofra Archer': Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Younis Khan's Caution To Pak

Simmons also pointed out the need for West Indies' batsmen to reach the mental stage where they are prepared to face England in their home ground as it was different compared to playing cricket in other places. Further, Simmons said that the West Indies batsmen had scored runs in England previously, citing Shai Hope's back-to-back hundreds. The head coach said that it was the need of the hour for the batsmen to not only sharpen their skills but also to ensure that they ace the mentality part and get their psychology right.

"I think maybe ... the senior guys it might affect a few of them because they are used to sold-out matches in England. But in the Caribbean there's not much crowds for test so we are kind of accustomed to that," he said.

READ | Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Account Restored After Being Locked For Guideline Violation

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both teams are currently playing practice matches.

READ | Hardik Pandya Gets Nostalgic Over First-ever Interview Along With Brother Krunal; Watch