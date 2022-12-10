Virat Kohli Joins Kishan In Records Wave Vs Bangladesh, Leaves Ponting Behind In 100s List

Former India captain Virat Kohli finally broke his three-year-long jinx to bring up his maiden ODI century since August 2019. Kohli reached the three-digit mark during the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. He scored 113 off 91 balls before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan in the 42nd over.

This is Kohli's 44th hundred in One-Day Internationals and his 72nd overall. With the century, Kohli has gone past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (71) to become the batter with the second-most international centuries after Sachin Tendulkar (100).

Virat Kohli brings up a brilliant 100 – his 44th in ODI cricket 🙌#BANvIND | https://t.co/SRyQabJ2Sf pic.twitter.com/dE9BQfPp8R — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2022

Kohli's knock of 113 against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday was made up of 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 124.17. Kohli had not scored a century for a very long time in 50-over cricket with his last hundred coming against the West Indies in 2019.

The 34-year-old had been out of form since coming out of the prolonged break caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the Delhi-born cricketer regained his form during the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE, where he smashed his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan. Kohli was also phenomenal during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred

Earlier in the match, Ishan Kishan scored his maiden ODI double hundred to become the fourth Indian batter to cross the 200-run mark in One-Day Internationals after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma. Kishan scored 210 off 131 balls, including 24 boundaries and 10 sixes with a strike rate of 160.30. He took 85 balls to complete his maiden century for India in ODI cricket and became the first Indian opener to score an ODI century since Rohit Sharma’s 119 against Australia in January 2020.

Image: Twitter